Wedbush Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Western Digital by 883.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 31.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,715 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 873,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

