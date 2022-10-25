Wells Fargo & Company Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $275.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.75.

Shares of CHDN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $256.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 61.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

