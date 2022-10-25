Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Western Union Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 430,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

