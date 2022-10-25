WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $56.47 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $56.47 million and $8.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00273592 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001311 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005192 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017743 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

