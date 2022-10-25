Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Wipro has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

