Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,978.00

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $26,978.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges.

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars.

