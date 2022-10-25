Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 480,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.71% of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.
SPCM opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
