Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.73% of Pono Capital worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Pono Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 489,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 466,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

PONO stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. Pono Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

