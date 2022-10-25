Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,307,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after buying an additional 1,605,268 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,849,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 983,880 shares during the period.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.01. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.60 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.