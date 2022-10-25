Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,682 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of DTRT Health Acquisition worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTRT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 10,450.0% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 226,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,675 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

DTRT Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DTRT opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

DTRT Health Acquisition Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.