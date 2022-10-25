Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,814 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESAC opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

