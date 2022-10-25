Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,216 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,049,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,169,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 14.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.33 and a 52 week high of 27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.78 and a 200 day moving average of 16.51.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

