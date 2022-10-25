Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 772,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Stock Performance

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

