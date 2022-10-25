Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,300 Shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.16% of Deep Medicine Acquisition worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 834,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 11.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DMAQ opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

