Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 199,682 Shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,682 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.80% of DTRT Health Acquisition worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTRT. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 10,450.0% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 226,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 19.5% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTRT opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

