Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,952 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 79.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,454,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

