Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,870 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 100.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

MCAA opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

