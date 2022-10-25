Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys A$19,895.71 in Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,895.71 ($13,913.09).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 13,521 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$17,455.61 ($12,206.72).

On Thursday, September 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 2,607 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,469.92 ($2,426.52).

On Friday, September 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 3,020 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$4,043.78 ($2,827.82).

Wotso Property Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Wotso Property Dividend Announcement

About Wotso Property

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

