WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $429.00 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $429.00 million and approximately $18.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.01435043 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005537 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00021430 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.72 or 0.01735825 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04502336 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

