Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by an average of 2,500.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Xerox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.