Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Xerox’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Xerox Stock Down 0.9 %

XRX opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 24.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

