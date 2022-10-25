XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Trading 34% Higher

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 34% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 3,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

XXL Energy Stock Up 34.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

XXL Energy Company Profile

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of six natural gas wells and five royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns a 21.5% working interest in oil and gas leases covering approximately 1,840 acres located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin owns a 16.98% working interest in four producing natural gas wells and four non-producing wells located in Colorado.

