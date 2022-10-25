YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.61.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 631,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 363,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

