YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to Outperform by Itaú Unibanco

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Itaú Unibanco to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $10.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

YPF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 40,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $4,830,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $4,367,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 631,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 115.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,653 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 363,732 shares in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.