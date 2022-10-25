Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 63.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 124.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $60.37.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

