ZEDXION Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $511.90 Million (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $511.90 million and $14.81 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,702.27 or 0.29280505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011436 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

