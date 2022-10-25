Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,468. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $25,461,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 240.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zendesk by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

