Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.