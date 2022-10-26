360 Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

PFE traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 704,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,621,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

