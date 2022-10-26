3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $130.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.80.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

