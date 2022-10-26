3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $130.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.80.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
