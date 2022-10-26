7Pixels (7PXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.28 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $64.28 million and approximately $25,322.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00019195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.09712241 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,258.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

