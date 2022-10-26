8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $425.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 8X8 by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Bank of America upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

