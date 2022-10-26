9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Up 944.2% in October

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a growth of 944.2% from the September 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

9F Stock Down 6.3 %

9F stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 6,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,612. 9F has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of 9F worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

