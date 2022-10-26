AAX Token (AAB) Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $44.63 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000474 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.
AAX Token Token Profile
AAX Token was first traded on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.
Buying and Selling AAX Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
