Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.