Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 50.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXP traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

