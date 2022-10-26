Accel Wealth Management Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,805. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.83 and a 200 day moving average of $194.82.

