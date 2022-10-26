Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.97. 93,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,946. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.08. The stock has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

