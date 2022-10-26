Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 7,179 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after buying an additional 1,041,518 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

