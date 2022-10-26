Adshares Market Capitalization Achieves $54.04 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $54.04 million and $974,102.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00019553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006866 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002255 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,858 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

