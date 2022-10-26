ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 556,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

