Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

