AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $391.63 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

