AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,237 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

