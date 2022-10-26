AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,961 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 164.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,834,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 644,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,835,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TAIL opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.