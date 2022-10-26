aelf (ELF) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.36 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. aelf has a total market cap of $69.28 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006934 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008117 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000050 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,403,566 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

