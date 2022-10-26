Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) by 19,432.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,854 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMFI opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Aetherium Acquisition Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

