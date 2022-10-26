Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Up to $142.52

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.52, but opened at $150.65. Alamo Group shares last traded at $150.93, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

