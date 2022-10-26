Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,622. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 743,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 291,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 240,922 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

