Algorand (ALGO) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $120.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00082036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007399 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,516,303 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,000,040 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

